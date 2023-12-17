Don Bosco boys and Fatima High School girls clinch U-16 basketball title

Matunga school outclass St Joseph’s High School 33-22, while Vidyavihar team beat Rajhans Vidyalaya 14-11 to clinch MSSA inter-school U-16 basketball titles

MSSA boys U-16 basketball title-winning Don Bosco team with their trophy at Azad Maidan on Saturday. Pics/Atul Kamble

Don Bosco High School (Matunga) and Fatima High School (Vidyavihar) emerged champions, winning the boys and girls U-16 titles respectively in the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

The Matunga schoolboys defeated St Joseph’s High School (Wadala) 33-22 after taking a 15-11 half-time lead. Earlier, the Fatima girls with clever strategies gallantly fought back to overcome Rajhans Vidyalaya (Andheri) 14-11 after trailing 8-10 at the break.

Also Read: Vasant Vihar, Sanjeevani World School defeat Don Bosco to clinch handball title



Girls U-16 champions Fatima High School with the winner’s trophy

Don Bosco were well-served by Yadnesh Sarvade and Vignesh Nadar, both playing stellar roles in leading the attacks. Yadnesh was quite consistent with his shooting and top-scored with 16 points, while the dashing Yadnesh made some brilliant drives through the St Joseph defence and repeatedly found the hoop to score 11 points. Austin Nadar contributed two baskets towards Don Bosco’s win.

For St Joseph’s, Aaron Serrao scored five points, while Momin Iftekhar and Arub Khan chipped in with four points each. Fatima’s leading shooters were Vedanti Joshi (five points), Gargi Raorane (three points), while Mudra Jadhav, Amolika Gupta and Sia Saldanha added two points each. For Rajhans, ace shooter Samantha Fernandes scored six points, while Tvisha Lakkashetti and Kiara Veragiwala added three and two points each.