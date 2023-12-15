Breaking News
Bosco boys and Auxilium girls rule MSSA U-14 handball

Updated on: 15 December,2023 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

The victorious Don Bosco International School team with the U-14 winners trophy at Azad Maidan on Tuesday. Pics/Gordon D’Costa

Don Bosco International (Matunga) and Auxilium Convent High School (Wadala) registered contrasting victories to win the boys and girls U-14 titles respectively in the MSSA inter-school handball tournament at Azad Maidan on Tuesday.  


In the boys final, the brilliance of sharpshooters Dhiaan Sheth (eight goals) and Rajveer Obhan (six goals), both 11, quelled the determined challenge from IES Shivaji Vidyalaya (Dadar) by posting a comfortable 18-10 win.  Aarush Doke contributed two goals, while Rajvir Shanghavi and Ridaan Shah added a goal each to complete the tally for the Matunga side.


MSSA U-14 girls champions Auxilium Convent High School are all smiles after their win over Vibgyor High School (Malad) on TuesdayMSSA U-14 girls champions Auxilium Convent High School are all smiles after their win over Vibgyor High School (Malad) on Tuesday


For the Dadar lads, Aditya Barje was the leading scorer with seven goals. Harshad Rewale struck a brace  while Vicky Kamble contributed one goal for the Dadar side.

The girls summit clash was a repeat of last year, contested between Vibgyor High School (Malad) and Auxilium Convent. Auxilium Convent, who lost last year, clinched a hardfought 3-2 victory after the scores were locked 1-1 at half-time. Shravani Mane, Ajitha Nadar and Swara Takke scored one goal each to ensure Auxilium Convent emerged triumphant. Vibgyor scored through Zia Patel and Shreya Nagarajan.

