Arjun now has the distinction leading his school to the Giles Shield boys’ under-14 title last year, and now for top honours in the Harris Shield competition

The victorious Swami Vivekanand International School with Harris Shield at Brabourne Stadium yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Harris Shield: Arnav Lad, Advait Dhere's bowling helps SVIS to clinch title x 00:00

Left-arm spinners Arnav Lad (4-64) and Advait Dhere (4-45) bowled effectively to help Swami Vivekanand International School, SVIS (Borivli) defeat General Education (Chembur) by 77 runs on Day Three of their three-day final of the 127th Harris Shield boys under-16 cricket tournament, at the Cricket Club of India on Wednesday.

Swami Vivekanand captain Arjun Lotlikar, 14, despite getting a king pair, led by example and confidently marshalled his bowlers and ensured his team got the better of the General Education batters in both innings to emerge worthy champions. Arjun now has the distinction leading his school to the Giles Shield boys’ under-14 title last year, and now for top honours in the Harris Shield competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Ladies Special

Swami Vivekanand, who had gained a 23-run first innings lead did well to score 219 runs for five wickets from the 40-over second innings and set General Education a stiff target of 243 runs. Swami Vivekanand’s innings was propped by Yash Jambhulkar (60 runs), Hrishikesh Naik (49 runs) and Advait Kadalkar (unbeaten 46 runs). General Education’s medium pacer Omkar Bhaide (2 for 44) and off-spinner Harsh Nadkar (2 for 81) put the brakes on the opposition batters.

The Swami Vivekanand spinners Arnav and Advait spun General Education out of the contest, restricting them to 166 for 9 from their quota of 40 overs. General Education top-order batsmen, Aayush Shinde (54 runs) and Rohan Patil (63 runs), batted confidently, but both fell victim to Arnav.