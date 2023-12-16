Michelle scores four as Don Bosco girls win U-10 handball

Michelle’s teammate Kaira Ullakar scored one goal to complete the winning tally. Krishna Jadhav scored both goals for St Anne’s

The victorious Don Bosco International girls U-10 handball team

Don Bosco International (Matunga) claimed their second title this week, winning the girls U-10 crown in the MSSA inter-school handball tournament. On Tuesday, Don Bosco lifted the boys U-14 title.

The Matunga school girls, inspired by the brilliance of their in-form attacker Michelle Mathew, eight, who scored four goals, cruised to a 5-2 win over St Anne’s High School (Fort) in the final at Azad Maidan on Thursday.

Michelle’s teammate Kaira Ullakar scored one goal to complete the winning tally. Krishna Jadhav scored both goals for St Anne’s.

Sanjeevani World School with the boys U-10 handball winner’s trophy at Azad Maidan on Wednesday. Pics/Atul Kamble

On the neighbouring pitch, Dhruvil Rajput scored five goals to inspire Sanjeevani World School (Dahisar) to a fighting 6-4 win over GD Somani Memorial School (Cuffe Parade) in the boys U-10 final.

Dhruvil’s teammate Soham Patil contributed one goal to the tally. GD Somani put up a spirited performance and got a brace through Rohit Shah and one goal each from Vikram Shah and Dhrivit Jain.

There was more cheer for Sanjeevani School as they won the girls U-10 bronze medal, beating Jamnabai Narsee School (Juhu) 6-5 in the third-place match.

Jankidevi Public School beat Jamnabai Narsee 5-1 to win the boys U-10 bronze medal.