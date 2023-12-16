Breaking News
Mumbai: Dropping Amar Mahal station will cut off crucial Mono link
Mumbai: Influencer claims she was almost killed by BF, bureaucrat’s son
Mumbai: Shifting of Gokhale bridge’s 90-m girder to begin on Sunday
Mumbai: BMC’s beautification project continues to take toll on trees
Mumbai: Blue Line 1 upgraded to accept NCMC cards
Mumbai: BMC extends cloud seeding EOI submission by a week
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Michelle scores four as Don Bosco girls win U 10 handball

Michelle scores four as Don Bosco girls win U-10 handball

Updated on: 16 December,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Michelle’s teammate Kaira Ullakar scored one goal to complete the winning tally. Krishna Jadhav scored both goals for St Anne’s

Michelle scores four as Don Bosco girls win U-10 handball

The victorious Don Bosco International girls U-10 handball team

Listen to this article
Michelle scores four as Don Bosco girls win U-10 handball
x
00:00

Don Bosco International (Matunga) claimed their second title this week, winning the girls U-10 crown in the MSSA inter-school handball tournament. On Tuesday, Don Bosco lifted the boys U-14 title.


The Matunga school girls, inspired by the brilliance of their in-form attacker Michelle Mathew, eight, who scored four goals, cruised to a 5-2 win over St Anne’s High School (Fort) in the final at Azad Maidan on Thursday.


Michelle’s teammate Kaira Ullakar scored one goal to complete the winning tally. Krishna Jadhav scored both goals for St Anne’s.


Also Read: U-19 Asia Cup: Islam's 94 and Mridha's spell guides BAN to finals

Sanjeevani World School with the boys U-10 handball winner’s trophy at Azad Maidan on Wednesday. Pics/Atul KambleSanjeevani World School with the boys U-10 handball winner’s trophy  at Azad Maidan on Wednesday. Pics/Atul Kamble

On the neighbouring pitch, Dhruvil Rajput scored five goals to inspire Sanjeevani World School (Dahisar) to a fighting 6-4 win over GD Somani Memorial School (Cuffe Parade) in the boys U-10 final.

Dhruvil’s teammate Soham Patil contributed one goal to the tally. GD Somani put up a spirited performance and got a brace through Rohit Shah and one goal each from Vikram Shah and Dhrivit Jain.

There was more cheer for Sanjeevani School as they won the girls U-10 bronze medal, beating Jamnabai Narsee School (Juhu) 6-5 in the third-place match.

Jankidevi Public School beat Jamnabai Narsee 5-1 to win the boys U-10 bronze medal.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA azad maidan sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK