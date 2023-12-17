Vasant Vihar, Sanjeevani World School defeat Don Bosco to clinch U-8 handball title

Don Bosco International, who were unable to offer much of a fight, scored a consolation goal through Misha Mehta

The victorious Vasant Vihar High School girls with their U-8 handball trophy at Azad Maidan on Friday. Pics/Gordon D’Costa

Anishka Giri, seven, with an inspiring all-round display, hogged the limelight by scoring all the six goals to steer Vasant Vihar (Thane) to a convincing 6-1 win over Don Bosco International (Matunga) and clinch the girls U-8 crown in the MSSA inter-school handball tournament at Azad Maidan on Friday.

Don Bosco International, who were unable to offer much of a fight, scored a consolation goal through Misha Mehta. The Thane school, which is making their debut in MSSA handball, has now completed a grand double as the girls under-12 team emerged champions last week.

Sanjeevani World School’s boys U-8 team with their handball trophy

Meanwhile there was more heartbreak for Don Bosco International as their boys’ team suffered a 0-4 defeat to Sanjeevani World School (Dahisar), who picked up their second handball title.

The Dahisar school had defeated GD Somani Memorial School to lift the boys under-10 title on Thursday. Don Bosco had won the girls under-10 and boys under-14 titles. The hero of Sanjeevani’s win was the stellar showing of Moksh Sonawane, who scored all the four goals, which helped his school finish on a high.