Breaking News
Community will chart next course of action on Dec 23, says Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange
Thane run-over case: Bureaucrat's son, two others held for injuring woman
Biggest loot in modern India continues': Congress on Dharavi project
Nagpur factory blast: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits accident site
Two held for severing limbs of man over old enmity in Thane; victim hospitalised
Mumbai: Man from Jammu and Kashmir held for raping, impregnating minor girl
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Vasant Vihar Sanjeevani World School defeat Don Bosco to clinch U 8 handball title

Vasant Vihar, Sanjeevani World School defeat Don Bosco to clinch U-8 handball title

Updated on: 18 December,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Don Bosco International, who were unable to offer much of a fight, scored a consolation goal through Misha Mehta

Vasant Vihar, Sanjeevani World School defeat Don Bosco to clinch U-8 handball title

The victorious Vasant Vihar High School girls with their U-8 handball trophy at Azad Maidan on Friday. Pics/Gordon D’Costa

Listen to this article
Vasant Vihar, Sanjeevani World School defeat Don Bosco to clinch U-8 handball title
x
00:00

Anishka Giri, seven, with an inspiring all-round display, hogged the limelight by scoring all the six goals to steer Vasant Vihar (Thane) to a convincing 6-1  win over Don Bosco International (Matunga) and clinch the girls U-8 crown in the MSSA inter-school handball tournament at Azad Maidan on Friday.


Don Bosco International, who were unable to offer much of a fight, scored a consolation goal through Misha Mehta. The Thane school, which is making their debut in MSSA handball, has now completed a grand double as the girls under-12 team emerged champions last week.


Also Read: IND vs SA 1st ODI: Arshdeep, Avesh star in emphatic Indian victory over SA


Sanjeevani World School’s boys U-8 team with their handball trophy
Sanjeevani World School’s boys U-8 team with their handball trophy

Meanwhile there was more heartbreak for Don Bosco International as their boys’ team suffered a 0-4 defeat to Sanjeevani World School (Dahisar), who picked up their second handball title. 

The Dahisar school had defeated GD Somani Memorial School to lift the boys under-10 title on Thursday. Don Bosco had won the girls under-10 and boys under-14 titles. The hero of Sanjeevani’s win was the stellar showing of Moksh Sonawane, who scored all the four goals, which helped his school finish on a high.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news azad maidan Mumbai sports Sports Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK