Double joy for Tanisha!

India shuttler Crasto enters women’s doubles and mixed doubles final of Odisha Masters badminton, partnering Ashwini Ponnappa and Dhruv Kapila respectively

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa

India’s Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa advanced to women’s doubles final of the Odisha Masters Super 100 badminton tournament with a 21-17, 21-13 win over Indonesians Arlya Nabila Thesa Munggaran and Agnia Sri Rahayu in the semi-final.

Third final in as many weeks

It was their third final in as many weeks. The Indian pair had reached the finals of Syed Modi International Super 300 in Lucknow before winning the Guwahati Masters super 100 last week.

Crasto and her mixed doubles partner Dhruv Kapila. Pics/BAI

Second seeds and World No. 24 Indian pair will face another Indonesian combination Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya Rose in the summit clash.

Tanisha will also compete in mixed doubles final after she and her partner Dhruv Kapila recorded a 21-14, 21-14 victory over Denmark’s third seed Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch in the semifinals.

Tanisha and Kapila will meet top seeds Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica of Singapore in the summit clash.

All-India final in singles

Meanwhile, world junior championships bronze medallist Ayush Shetty edged out Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan 19-21, 21-14, 22-20 in a thrilling three-game match to set up an all-Indian final against Sathish Kumar Karunakaran.

Ayush had lost to Farhan in the semi-finals of the World Junior Championships to settle for a bronze in Spokane, US.

On Sunday, Ayush will be up against compatriot Sathish, who will also be playing his first Super 100 final of his international career. He entered the summit clash after beating fellow Indian and defending champion Kiran George 18-21, 14-21.

