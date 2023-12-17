Breaking News
Surprised that MI has moved on from Rohit so early: Jaffer

Updated on: 17 December,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

On Friday, the franchise announced that Hardik would be MI’s new skipper, ending Rohit’s 10-year reign as the captain, who assumed the role mid-way from the 2013 IPL season. Rohit had led Mumbai to five IPL titles—in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020

Surprised that MI has moved on from Rohit so early: Jaffer

Rohit Sharma and Wasim Jaffer

A day after Mumbai Indians (MI) appointed Hardik Pandya as their captain ahead of 2024 IPL season, former India opener Wasim Jaffer said he was surprised that five-time champions have quickly moved on from Rohit Sharma as their skipper.


On Friday, the franchise announced that Hardik would be MI’s new skipper, ending Rohit’s 10-year reign as the captain, who assumed the role mid-way from the 2013 IPL season. Rohit had led Mumbai to five IPL titles—in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.


“He did lead Gujarat well. There were a lot of question marks over his performances as he was back after a long layoff, and how he would captain a new franchise and bat at No. 4—he answered all those questions in the first season [2022]. Even in the second season, he did well.

“But I’m surprised that MI has moved on from Rohit so early. It happened so quickly, I’m also a little surprised. When they did the trade, it was probably communicated to Hardik that he is going to come in as the captain. But whether it was communicated to Rohit, I don’t know,” said Jaffer in a video chat with ESPNCricinfo.

