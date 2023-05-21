'Didn’t live up to expectations': Coach Wasim Jaffer miffed with PBKS' bowlers

The Punjab franchise began their campaign promising a lot but ended up making an early exit, winning just six of their 14 matches

Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer has been left frustrated with the performance of his bowlers, saying they “didn’t live up to the expectations” this IPL season.

The Punjab franchise began their campaign promising a lot but ended up making an early exit, winning just six of their 14 matches.

The former India cricketer’s dissatisfaction with the bowlers’ performance came to the fore following a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals here on Friday, which ended PBKS’s slim hopes of making it to the Playoffs despite having a potent bowling attack, including Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran.

“The kind of bowling attack we had, especially the fast bowlers and even spinners, we should have bowled better in certain conditions. We didn’t live up to the

expectations as a bowling unit,” said Jaffer during the post-match press conference. Jaffer said he had great expectations from the squad PBKS but unfortunately it “underperformed”.

“It’s a disappointing season, without a doubt. With the kind of squad that we had, I think we needed to be in the top half of the table. I think we have definitely

underperformed,” Jaffer added.

