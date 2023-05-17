How many points does each team need in order to qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

There is no fixed point for teams to reach the IPL playoffs, but breaching the 16-point mark is considered good enough

Gujarat Titans' players greet Sunrisers Hyderabad's players (Pic: AFP)

There are overall seven matches left to be played in the league stage, but we are still not sure what the final complexion of the playoffs will look like. Defending champions Gujarat Titans became the first team to seal a place in the play-offs of the ongoing edition with a convincing 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. After LSG secured a comfortable win over Mumbai on Tuesday to strengthen their chances for a last-four finish, as many as seven teams are still in contention for the remaining three positions.

As things stand, one team is sure to top the group stage, another is sure to finish either sole second or joint second and five are definitely out of the play-offs, leaving three teams contending for the remaining two slots. After the conclusion of the league stage on May 21, the four teams will travel to the two cities, where the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at Chepauk on May 23 and 24, while the world's largest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad, will conduct the Qualifier 2 and the Final on May 26 and 28.

After 63 games over the past 50 days, Gujarat Titans are seated atop the table with Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants trailing them at second and third respectively with 15 points each. While Mumbai Indians are ahead in the race with 14 points, the battle for the fourth spot continues to intensify with as many as four teams sharing 12 points, i.e., Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals meanwhile, have been eliminated.

There is no fixed point for teams to reach the IPL playoffs, but breaching the 16-point mark is considered good enough. However, things appear tricky this season after as many as five teams are contesting for three spots with the same number of points (12). While Lucknow and Chennai can qualify with 17 points, there could be an interesting three-way tie on 16 points among Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It is noteworthy that teams with lesser points have also qualified for the playoffs in the past. In 2018, Rajasthan qualified for the playoffs with 14 points, whereas in 2019, SRH made the cut even with 12 points. So, there is no set parameter for the teams. Though 18 looks like the new 16 as one has not seen a team with 18 points not qualifying for the playoffs.

Here is a list of the minimum points that teams had before reaching IPL playoffs in the past.

2008 – 15 points

2009 – 14 points

2010 – 14 points

2011 – 16 points

2014 – 14 points

2015 – 16 points

2016 – 16 points

2017 – 16 points

2018 – 14 points

2019 – 12 points

2020 – 14 points

2021 – 14 points

2022 – 16 points