Can Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs? A look at possible scenarios

LSG beat MI by 5 runs (Pic: AFP)

Mohsin Khan made a terrific comeback from a long injury lay-off as the left-arm pacer defended 11 runs off a dramatic final over against the destructive Tim David to hand Lucknow Super Giants a five-run triumph over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Marcus Stoinis flaunted his raw power on his way to an unbeaten 89 off 47 balls as LSG recovered from a poor start to post 177 for three after Rohit Sharma opted to bowl. Mumbai were on course for an easy win but fluffed the chase in the second half of the innings to end with 172 for five in 20 overs.

Mohsin, who missed the whole of the domestic season due to a shoulder injury, helped LSG take a major step towards a top-four finish by keeping their nerves of steel in the final over. Mumbai too remain in contention for a play-off spot despite the loss.

Interestingly, Mumbai would have moved to the second spot had they beaten Lucknow but they slipped a spot to fourth after the final-over thriller on Tuesday.

Chasing 178 was not going to be easy on this pitch but Rohit Sharma (37 off 25) and Ishan Kishan (59 off 39) raised the possibility of a comfortable chase with a 90-run opening wicket stand-off 58 balls. Kishan looked in menacing touch while Rohit hit two sublime sixes to give a strong indication that he was back to his best. However, both fell to leggie Ravi Bishnoi in his successive overs as the hosts were back into the game.

Mumbai needed 53 off the last 30 balls and with Nehal Wadhera and Tim David in the middle and Cameron Green yet to come, there was arsenal left in the tank. However, David could not finish the game as he did against Rajasthan Royals earlier in the competition.

Mumbai will square up against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede on May 21, in what will be their final league match of IPL 2023.

If Mumbai are successful in winning their next match, they will comfortably sail into the playoffs with 16 points. The Net Run Rate will not be affected if RCB and PBKS lose one of their next two matches. In case the duo bag 16 points by winning their upcoming matches, MI can still go through if they have a better NRR. However, they are required to defeat 'out-of-reckoning' Hyderabad by a massive margin to improve their run rate in a 16-point tie. It is noteworthy that Mumbai can qualify for the playoffs even if even they lose their last group game against Hyderabad. However, they need RCB and PBKS to lose one of their next two matches. There is a high chance that KKR and RR bag 14 points eventually.

Whether MI can finish in the top 2, only time will tell. In order for that to happen, both LSG and CSK have to lose their last two matches, provided that MI defeat SRH by a huge margin. In case RCB and PBKS win their next matches, MI need to have a better NRR to finish in the top 2 alongside Gujarat Titans.

