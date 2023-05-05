IPL 2023 Points Table: KKR keep themselves in Playoffs hunt as SRH's fortunes dip

The self-destructing batters let Sunrisers Hyderabad down again to hand a Kolkata Knight Riders a much-needed five-run win on Thursday

Kolkata Knight Riders' players celebrate after winning against SRH (Pic: AFP)

The self-destructing batters let Sunrisers Hyderabad down again to hand a Kolkata Knight Riders a much-needed five-run win on Thursday, keeping the Nitish Rana-led side alive in the tournament. Rana and Rinku Singh came up with a fruitful 61-run partnership to help KKR post 171 for nine and then their bowlers, especially Shardul Thakur (2/23) and Vaibhav Arora (2/32), helped the two-time IPL champions limit Sunrisers Hyderabad to 166 for eight in 20 overs.

KKR earned their fourth victory of the season and are now on eight points, while SRH, who remained stranded on six points, suffered a huge body blow to their chances of making the playoffs. The victory was hard-fought for KKR, given that SRH's South African pair of skipper Aiden Markram (41 off 40 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 20 balls) had at one point in time looked to take the match away with their 70-run partnership.

Updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings

Faf du Plessis continues to top the Orange Cap race with 466 runs from nine innings while Rajasthan Royals' youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal is placed second with 428 runs at a strike rate of 159.70. Chennai Super Kings opening duo of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are third and fourth respectively.

Varun Chakravarthy has added 14 wickets to his name from 10 innings but the KKR spinner is not among the top-five wicket-takers this season. Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami tops the chart with 17 wickets from nine games while CSK's Tushar Deshpande also has 17 wickets from ten innings this season.

Without much ado, let's dwell on what the IPL 2023 Points Table looks like after KKR beat SRH by five runs.