IPL 2023 Points Table: KKR keep themselves in Playoffs hunt as SRH's fortunes dip

Updated on: 05 May,2023 04:30 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

The self-destructing batters let Sunrisers Hyderabad down again to hand a Kolkata Knight Riders a much-needed five-run win on Thursday

Kolkata Knight Riders' players celebrate after winning against SRH (Pic: AFP)

The self-destructing batters let Sunrisers Hyderabad down again to hand a Kolkata Knight Riders a much-needed five-run win on Thursday, keeping the Nitish Rana-led side alive in the tournament. Rana and Rinku Singh came up with a fruitful 61-run partnership to help KKR post 171 for nine and then their bowlers, especially Shardul Thakur (2/23) and Vaibhav Arora (2/32), helped the two-time IPL champions limit Sunrisers Hyderabad to 166 for eight in 20 overs.


KKR earned their fourth victory of the season and are now on eight points, while SRH, who remained stranded on six points, suffered a huge body blow to their chances of making the playoffs. The victory was hard-fought for KKR, given that SRH's South African pair of skipper Aiden Markram (41 off 40 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 20 balls) had at one point in time looked to take the match away with their 70-run partnership.



Updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings

Faf du Plessis continues to top the Orange Cap race with 466 runs from nine innings while Rajasthan Royals' youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal is placed second with 428 runs at a strike rate of 159.70. Chennai Super Kings opening duo of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are third and fourth respectively. 

Varun Chakravarthy has added 14 wickets to his name from 10 innings but the KKR spinner is not among the top-five wicket-takers this season. Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami tops the chart with 17 wickets from nine games while CSK's Tushar Deshpande also has 17 wickets from ten innings this season.

The 52-day tournament has expectedly brought back all the intensity, rivalries, and buzz among cricket fans from across the globe. With some of the biggest names on the roster, this year’s IPL will draw even more attention as it will be played on a home-and-away basis in India. The previous three IPL seasons suffered massive setbacks amid rising Covid-19 cases, with two seasons held in UAE and the last being restricted to Mumbai. Not only the sponsors incurred a huge loss amid restrictions due to the pandemic, but fans were also barred from attending matches. However, this time around, the excitement appears to be through the roof for both fans and sponsors as there will be no such limitations. 

Without much ado, let's dwell on what the IPL 2023 Points Table looks like after KKR beat SRH by five runs.

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses Net Run Rate (NRR)   Total Points
Gujarat Titans 9 6 3 +0.532 12
Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 4 +0.639 11
Chennai Super Kings 10 5 4 +0.329 11
Rajasthan Royals 9 5 4 +0.800 10
Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 5 4 -0.030 10
Mumbai Indians 9 5 4 -0.373 10
Punjab Kings 10 5 5 -0.472 10
Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 6 -0.103 8
Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 5 -0.540 6
Delhi Capitals 9 3 6 -0.768 6

 

