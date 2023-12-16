Breaking News
Mumbai: Dropping Amar Mahal station will cut off crucial Mono link
Mumbai: Influencer claims she was almost killed by BF, bureaucrat’s son
Mumbai: Shifting of Gokhale bridge’s 90-m girder to begin on Sunday
Mumbai: BMC’s beautification project continues to take toll on trees
Mumbai: Blue Line 1 upgraded to accept NCMC cards
Mumbai: BMC extends cloud seeding EOI submission by a week
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Odisha Masters Open Indian duo Ponnappa Crasto shuttle into semis

Odisha Masters Open: Indian duo Ponnappa-Crasto shuttle into semis

Updated on: 16 December,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  Cuttack
PTI |

Top

Japanese Okuhara barely batted an eyelid in her seamless 21-5, 21-13 triumph over Indonesia’s Ruzana in the quarter-finals

Odisha Masters Open: Indian duo Ponnappa-Crasto shuttle into semis

Picture Courtesy/Ashwini Ponnappa's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Odisha Masters Open: Indian duo Ponnappa-Crasto shuttle into semis
x
00:00

Ace doubles shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto fought their way into the doubles last four stage of the Odisha Masters Open, while former World No. 1 Nozomi Okuhara cantered into the women’s singles semi-finals here on Friday.


Also Read: Manavjit, Moudgil eye comeback in Oly qualifiers


In the quarter-finals, the Indian duo was up against Sung Shuo-yun and Yu Chien Hui of Chinese Taipei and came up with a bold performance, winning 22-20, 20-22, 21-14.


Japanese Okuhara barely batted an eyelid in her seamless 21-5, 21-13 triumph over Indonesia’s Ruzana in the quarter-finals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ashwini ponnappa badminton sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK