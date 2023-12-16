Japanese Okuhara barely batted an eyelid in her seamless 21-5, 21-13 triumph over Indonesia’s Ruzana in the quarter-finals

Picture Courtesy/Ashwini Ponnappa's Instagram account

Odisha Masters Open: Indian duo Ponnappa-Crasto shuttle into semis

Ace doubles shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto fought their way into the doubles last four stage of the Odisha Masters Open, while former World No. 1 Nozomi Okuhara cantered into the women’s singles semi-finals here on Friday.

In the quarter-finals, the Indian duo was up against Sung Shuo-yun and Yu Chien Hui of Chinese Taipei and came up with a bold performance, winning 22-20, 20-22, 21-14.

Japanese Okuhara barely batted an eyelid in her seamless 21-5, 21-13 triumph over Indonesia’s Ruzana in the quarter-finals.

