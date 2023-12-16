Manavjit, Moudgil eye comeback in Oly qualifiers

India have fielded a 20-member rifle and pistol squad, while 12 shooters will represent the country in the shotgun qualifiers
Anjum Moudgil
Ace shooters Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Anjum Moudgil will make their national comeback during next month’s Asian Olympic qualifiers in Jakarta and Kuwait City respectively.
While the qualifiers for rifle and pistol events will be held in Jakarta from January 5 to 18, the shotgun qualifiers will take place in Kuwait City from January 12 to 23. India have fielded a 20-member rifle and pistol squad, while 12 shooters will represent the country in the shotgun qualifiers.
