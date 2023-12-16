India have fielded a 20-member rifle and pistol squad, while 12 shooters will represent the country in the shotgun qualifiers

Anjum Moudgil

Listen to this article Manavjit, Moudgil eye comeback in Oly qualifiers x 00:00

Ace shooters Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Anjum Moudgil will make their national comeback during next month’s Asian Olympic qualifiers in Jakarta and Kuwait City respectively.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: India likely to face Pakistan in New York

ADVERTISEMENT

While the qualifiers for rifle and pistol events will be held in Jakarta from January 5 to 18, the shotgun qualifiers will take place in Kuwait City from January 12 to 23. India have fielded a 20-member rifle and pistol squad, while 12 shooters will represent the country in the shotgun qualifiers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever