Breaking News
Mumbai: Dropping Amar Mahal station will cut off crucial Mono link
Mumbai: Influencer claims she was almost killed by BF, bureaucrat’s son
Mumbai: Shifting of Gokhale bridge’s 90-m girder to begin on Sunday
Mumbai: BMC’s beautification project continues to take toll on trees
Mumbai: Blue Line 1 upgraded to accept NCMC cards
Mumbai: BMC extends cloud seeding EOI submission by a week
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Manavjit Moudgil eye comeback in Oly qualifiers

Manavjit, Moudgil eye comeback in Oly qualifiers

Updated on: 16 December,2023 08:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

India have fielded a 20-member rifle and pistol squad, while 12 shooters will represent the country in the shotgun qualifiers

Manavjit, Moudgil eye comeback in Oly qualifiers

Anjum Moudgil

Listen to this article
Manavjit, Moudgil eye comeback in Oly qualifiers
x
00:00

Ace shooters Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Anjum Moudgil will make their national comeback during next month’s Asian Olympic qualifiers in Jakarta and Kuwait City respectively.


Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: India likely to face Pakistan in New York


While the qualifiers for rifle and pistol events will be held in Jakarta from January 5 to 18, the shotgun qualifiers will take place in Kuwait City from January 12 to 23. India have fielded a 20-member rifle and pistol squad, while 12 shooters will represent the country in the shotgun qualifiers.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News Sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK