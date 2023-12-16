T20 World Cup 2024: India likely to face Pakistan in New York

A report in The Guardian said the ICC and local organising committees will be signing on the full schedule, with the tournament to be held from June 4-30. The Eisenhower Park on Long Island will have a temporary 34,000 seater stadium

Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma. Pics/AFP

With the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup set to be jointly held in the West Indies and United States of America (USA), India could be facing off against Pakistan in the group stage of the tournament at the pop-up stadium in Long Island, New York.

A report in The Guardian said the ICC and local organising committees will be signing on the full schedule, with the tournament to be held from June 4-30. The Eisenhower Park on Long Island will have a temporary 34,000 seater stadium.

