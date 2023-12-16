AUS vs PAK: Imam, Shafique help Pakistan fight back against Australia

At stumps, the visitors were 132-2, trailing by 355, with Imam-ul-Haq not out on 38 and nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad on seven after they lost Shan Masood late on

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq during their 74-run stand yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Australian spin king Nathan Lyon moved to within three wickets of joining the elite 500 club on Friday as Pakistan dug deep to stay in touch on Day Two of the opening Test in Perth.

At stumps, the visitors were 132-2, trailing by 355, with Imam-ul-Haq not out on 38 and nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad on seven after they lost Shan Masood late on. But it was a slow grind with their runs coming off 53 overs after Aamer Jamal took 6-111 on debut to help dismiss the hosts for 487. Mitchell Marsh starred with 90 after David Warner’s defiant 164 on Day One.

Also Read: Dad Bhagwan expecting more English scalps from Deepti

Abdullah Shafique was the first to fall in reply, getting a big inside edge from Lyon to Warner at leg slip after grinding to 42. It was the veteran’s 497th Test wicket as he closes in on 500 to join a group of just seven other players. At the other end, Haq was stoic, weathering a fiery bowling blitz from Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins on a pitch that still had some zip. Aggressive skipper Masood made 30 before his stay ended 10 minutes before stumps.

Brief scores

Australia 487 all out (D Warner 164, M Marsh 90, U Khawaja 41, T Head 40; A Jamal 6-111, K Shahzad 2-83) v Pakistan 132-2 (A Shafique 42, I Haq 38*)

