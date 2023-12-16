Breaking News
Mumbai: Police seize cache of knives; one arrested
Govt orders SIT probe into allegations of Sena leader partying with Dawood aide
Western Railway announces power block on Dec 17 and 18; details here
Tell us before Dec 17 what you have done on quota demand: Jarange to ministers
Congress to hold "grand rally" in Nagpur on Dec 28 to mark its foundation day
Sushant Singh death case: Rhea Chakraborty moves HC against CBI lookout circular
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > AUS vs PAK Imam Shafique help Pakistan fight back against Australia

AUS vs PAK: Imam, Shafique help Pakistan fight back against Australia

Updated on: 16 December,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Perth
AFP |

Top

At stumps, the visitors were 132-2, trailing by 355, with Imam-ul-Haq not out on 38 and nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad on seven after they lost Shan Masood late on

AUS vs PAK: Imam, Shafique help Pakistan fight back against Australia

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq during their 74-run stand yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
AUS vs PAK: Imam, Shafique help Pakistan fight back against Australia
x
00:00

Australian spin king Nathan Lyon moved to within three wickets of joining the elite 500 club on Friday as Pakistan dug deep to stay in touch on Day Two of the opening Test in Perth.


At stumps, the visitors were 132-2, trailing by 355, with Imam-ul-Haq not out on 38 and nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad on seven after they lost Shan Masood late on. But it was a slow grind with their runs coming off 53 overs after Aamer Jamal took 6-111 on debut to help dismiss the hosts for 487. Mitchell Marsh starred with 90 after David Warner’s defiant 164 on Day One. 


Also Read: Dad Bhagwan expecting more English scalps from Deepti


Abdullah Shafique was the first to fall in reply, getting a big inside edge from Lyon to Warner at leg slip after grinding to 42. It was the veteran’s 497th Test wicket as he closes in on 500 to join a group of just seven other players. At the other end, Haq was stoic, weathering a fiery bowling blitz from Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins on a pitch that still had some zip. Aggressive skipper Masood made 30 before his stay ended 10 minutes before stumps.

Brief scores
Australia 487 all out (D Warner 164, M Marsh 90, U Khawaja 41, T Head 40; A Jamal 6-111, K Shahzad 2-83) v Pakistan 132-2 (A Shafique 42, I Haq 38*) 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

test cricket cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK