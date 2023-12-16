Breaking News
Dad Bhagwan expecting more English scalps from Deepti

Updated on: 16 December,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

She bowled very well, beyond our expectations. Her deliveries turned a lot, more than the other spinners,” said Bhagwan

Dad Bhagwan expecting more English scalps from Deepti

Deepti Sharma with father Bhagwan

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma’s father Bhagwan felt his daughter’s maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket was a great achievement and stressed that she performed beyond his expectations. Riding on off-spinner Deepti’s 5-7, India bundled out England for just 136 on Day Two of the women’s Test at the DY Patil Stadium here on Friday.  


Also Read: Five-star Deepti in seventh heaven


“We were all watching on television when Deepti was bowling. We felt very good that she took five wickets in six [5.3] overs and only conceded seven runs. I think it’s a very great achievement. She was introduced in the attack very late. Had she bowled after the 15th or 16th over [instead of Over No. 26], she would have enjoyed success even earlier. But it’s not an issue [with us]. She performed very well,” Sharma Sr told mid-day from Agra on Friday.


Deepti, unbeaten on 60 on Thursday, added just seven in a knock that saw 10 fours and one six. Bhagwan revealed that he had a discussion with his daughter on Thursday night. “I told her that the shot which she hit for a six was very good [off left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone over the mid-wicket fence]. She got out early today [Friday], but it’s fine as she came up with an all-round performance in this match. I also told her to bowl wicket-to-wicket. She bowled very well, beyond our expectations. Her deliveries turned a lot, more than the other spinners,” said Bhagwan.

Sharma Sr is confident of India winning the Test in grand fashion and wants his daughter to take a few more wickets in the second innings. “Our all players are playing very well and we are expecting the Indian team to beat England. I am confident that they will do it tomorrow [Saturday]. England may need to chase around 500, which will be tough on this pitch. I expect Deepti to take three-four more wickets in the second innings as well.”

