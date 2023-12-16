Dad Bhagwan expecting more English scalps from Deepti

She bowled very well, beyond our expectations. Her deliveries turned a lot, more than the other spinners,” said Bhagwan

Deepti Sharma with father Bhagwan

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma’s father Bhagwan felt his daughter’s maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket was a great achievement and stressed that she performed beyond his expectations. Riding on off-spinner Deepti’s 5-7, India bundled out England for just 136 on Day Two of the women’s Test at the DY Patil Stadium here on Friday.

“We were all watching on television when Deepti was bowling. We felt very good that she took five wickets in six [5.3] overs and only conceded seven runs. I think it’s a very great achievement. She was introduced in the attack very late. Had she bowled after the 15th or 16th over [instead of Over No. 26], she would have enjoyed success even earlier. But it’s not an issue [with us]. She performed very well,” Sharma Sr told mid-day from Agra on Friday.

Deepti, unbeaten on 60 on Thursday, added just seven in a knock that saw 10 fours and one six. Bhagwan revealed that he had a discussion with his daughter on Thursday night. “I told her that the shot which she hit for a six was very good [off left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone over the mid-wicket fence]. She got out early today [Friday], but it’s fine as she came up with an all-round performance in this match. I also told her to bowl wicket-to-wicket. She bowled very well, beyond our expectations. Her deliveries turned a lot, more than the other spinners,” said Bhagwan.

Sharma Sr is confident of India winning the Test in grand fashion and wants his daughter to take a few more wickets in the second innings. “Our all players are playing very well and we are expecting the Indian team to beat England. I am confident that they will do it tomorrow [Saturday]. England may need to chase around 500, which will be tough on this pitch. I expect Deepti to take three-four more wickets in the second innings as well.”