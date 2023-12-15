India managed to draw the T20I series under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav 1-1 after the first T20I was washed out due to rain

India's Kuldeep Yadav (L) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's Lizaad Williams (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article India vs South Africa One day International series 2023: Team India reach Johannesburg ahead of three-match ODI series; Watch x 00:00

The Indian squad for the ODI series against South Africa reached Johannesburg on Friday. In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), players were seen practising in nets ahead of the India vs South Africa One day International series 2023, which will take place on Sunday.

Spinners Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, pacer Arshdeep Singh, and skipper KL Rahul were seen sweating it out in the nets.

"Our ODI group has arrived in Johannesburg! Preparations have begun. 1st one-day on Sunday. #TeamIndia #SAvIND," tweeted BCCI from their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

India managed to draw the T20I series under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav 1-1 after the first T20I was washed out due to rain.

For the India vs South Africa One day International series 2023 happening between December 17-21, India will witness the return of experienced KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. But mainstays like regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah are not in the team.

Our ODI group has arrived in Johannesburg! ðð½



Preparations have begun. 1st one-day on Sunday.#TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/82ho3o8qQK — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2023

Youngsters like Rinku Singh, Sai Sudarshan, Sanju Samson, Rajat Patidar etc have been included in the squad. Shubman Gill has been rested.

From December 26 onwards, the two-match Test series will start and will go on till January 7.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C) (Wk), Sanju Samson (Wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India's squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (Wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

(With agency inputs)