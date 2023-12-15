Breaking News
India vs South Africa One day International series 2023: Date, time, venue, complete squads, live streaming, and more

Updated on: 15 December,2023 07:29 PM IST  |  Johannesburg
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kagiso Rabada, Temba Bavuma of South Africa (Pic: AFP)

Team India led by KL Rahul will look to keep the momentum going against a Proteas team that is currently in the middle of a rebuilding process in the India vs South Africa One day International series 2023.


Like the recently-concluded T20I series, there will be three one-day internationals played between the two countries. India and South Africa concluded the series in a tie, with the first match being called off due to rain.


India, meanwhile, continues to be without their key players for the white-ball matches, with regular captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli rested ahead of the Test matches.


With valuable WTC points at stake and next year's T20 World Cup looming large, South Africa like India have named several new faces in their ODI squads, including uncapped duo of medium pacer Ottniel Baartman and all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana.

India vs South Africa One day International series 2023Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar

South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams

India vs South Africa One day International series 2023: Fixtures & venues

1st ODI – December 17, 2023 at the Wanderers Stadium 

2nd ODI – December 19, 2023 at St. George's Park

3rd ODI – December 21, 2023 at Boland Park

India vs South Africa One day International series 2023: Live streaming details

The India vs South Africa T20I series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.

