'Need Rohit the leader more than as batter for T20 World Cup': Mohd Kaif

Updated on: 06 December,2023 07:05 AM IST  |  Visakhapatnam
IANS

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes that amidst the rubble of defeat, Rohit Sharma’s leadership shines brighter than ever, asserting, “You need skipper Rohit more than a batter Rohit Sharma to lead the team in T20 World Cup 2024,” Kaif said

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

In the aftermath of a hard-fought ICC ODI World Cup 2023, where India’s dreams were shattered by the Australians in a nail-biting final, the cricketing world now shifts its focus to the T20 World Cup 2024. 


Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes that amidst the rubble of defeat, Rohit Sharma’s leadership shines brighter than ever, asserting, “You need skipper Rohit more than a batter Rohit Sharma to lead the team in T20 World Cup 2024,” Kaif said.


Also Read: ‘Come on guys, introspect’: Former Mumbai captain Milind Rege to players


The Indian team’s journey to the ODI World Cup final was marked by ten successive victories, culminating in a showdown with the Australians in Ahmedabad. However, a below-par score of 240 and a relentless Aussie chase handed them their first loss of the tournament, conceding the 50-over world title. Now, as the T20 World Cup looms, the question arises: Will Rohit Sharma continue to lead the Indian side, or will a new captain step up?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

