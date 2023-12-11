Breaking News
Updated on: 11 December,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Guwahati
PTI |

This was the third title for the Indian pair, who had clinched the Abu Dhabi Masters Super 100 and Nantes International Challenge this year

Guwahati Masters winners Ashwini Ponnappa (right) and Tanisha Crasto. Pic/BAI

Ashwini-Tanisha clinch second Super 100 title
Indian women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa on Sunday secured their second Super 100 title with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui at the Guwahati Masters here.


The second-seeded Indian combination, which finished runners-up at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament last week in Lucknow, beat the World No. 81 combination 21-13, 21-19 in a 40-minute final.


This was the third title for the Indian pair, who had clinched the Abu Dhabi Masters Super 100 and Nantes International Challenge this year.

“I am happy with how we played. Very grateful to reach the final and win. We looked after our body and executed our plans. Focus and determination last two weeks have been great,” said Ashwini after the match.

“Both of us are explosive [players] and she is good at the nets and I am known for my smashes from the back court. So, I think, we are complementing each other. We rotate well.” 
Ashwini added that errors crept in after the change of sides, but she and Tanisha kept their cool to finally win a close contest.

