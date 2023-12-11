Breaking News
U-19 Asia Cup: Pakistan rides on Azan Awais' century to beat arch-rivals India

Updated on: 11 December,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

India managed a mediocre 259-9 in 50 overs, largely due to late surge by Sachin Dhas, who tonked three sixes in his 42-ball-58

Pakistan’s Azan Awais celebrates his century v India. Pic/ACC

Pakistan rode on Azan Awais’s classy unbeaten century to beat arch-rivals India by eight wickets in the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup here on Sunday.


India managed a mediocre 259-9 in 50 overs, largely due to late surge by Sachin Dhas, who tonked three sixes in his 42-ball-58.


Also Read: India spin it to win it!


Skipper Uday Saharan (60 off 98 balls) and opener Adarsh Singh (62 off 81 balls) couldn’t force the pace adding only 93 runs in 20 overs.

For the winners, right-arm medium pacer Mohammed Zeeshan took four for 46. In reply, Pakistan romped home in just 47 overs with southpaw Azan anchoring the chase, scoring a patient 105 not out off 130 balls with 10 fours.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

