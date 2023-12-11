U-19 Asia Cup: Pakistan rides on Azan Awais' century to beat arch-rivals India

India managed a mediocre 259-9 in 50 overs, largely due to late surge by Sachin Dhas, who tonked three sixes in his 42-ball-58

Pakistan’s Azan Awais celebrates his century v India. Pic/ACC

Pakistan rode on Azan Awais’s classy unbeaten century to beat arch-rivals India by eight wickets in the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

India managed a mediocre 259-9 in 50 overs, largely due to late surge by Sachin Dhas, who tonked three sixes in his 42-ball-58.

Skipper Uday Saharan (60 off 98 balls) and opener Adarsh Singh (62 off 81 balls) couldn’t force the pace adding only 93 runs in 20 overs.

For the winners, right-arm medium pacer Mohammed Zeeshan took four for 46. In reply, Pakistan romped home in just 47 overs with southpaw Azan anchoring the chase, scoring a patient 105 not out off 130 balls with 10 fours.

