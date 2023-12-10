Tanisha and Ashwini carried the momentum from Lucknow and overcame all the obstacles that came their way to go deep into the tournament

Ashwini Ponnappa (right) and Tanisha Crasto during their semi-final on Saturday. Pic/BAI

Listen to this article Ashwini-Tanisha pair enter final x 00:00

India’s Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa continued their impressive run and stormed into the women’s doubles final of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament here on Saturday.

Also Read: Kashvee Gautam breaks bank at WPL auction

ADVERTISEMENT

The second seeded Indian combination, which finished runners-up at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament last week in Lucknow, beat third seeds Debora Jille and Cheryl Seinen of the Netherlands 21-12, 21-12 in a 36-minute semi-final clash.

Tanisha and Ashwini will face Taiwanese pair of Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui in the final on Sunday.

Bansod loses in semis

However, Malvika Bansod couldn’t cross the semi-final hurdle in women’s singles. She found Thailand’s Lalinrat Chaiwan too hot to handle, going down 12-21, 14-21.

Earlier, Tanisha and Dhruv Kapila lost 18-21, 15-21 to second seeds Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica of Singapore in the last-four round of the mixed doubles event.

Also Read: These five eye high-five show!

Men’s pair crash out

Later, the men’s doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi also failed to make it to the summit clash, going down 10-21, 19-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Bing-Wei and Su Ching Heng.

Tanisha and Ashwini carried the momentum from Lucknow and overcame all the obstacles that came their way to go deep into the tournament.

In the second game, Ashwini and Tanisha came out all guns blazing, galloping to 6-1 and then 11-4 lead at the interval.

The Dutch duo found the gap too much to bridge as the Indians closed out the match comfortably.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever