Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > High praise for Team India from England skipper Heather Knight

High praise for Team India from England skipper Heather Knight

Updated on: 18 December,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

One-off Test losing skipper says Kaur’s team showed them how to win in home conditions

High praise for Team India from England skipper Heather Knight

England's Heather Knight on Day Two of the one-off Test against India at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
High praise for Team India from England skipper Heather Knight
x
00:00

England women’s team skipper Heather Knight has said that Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian team showcased how to play in home conditions and outclass opponents. Riding on off-spinner Deepti Sharma’s all-round show—nine wickets in the game and 67 runs, and pacer Pooja Vastrakar's (3-23) disciplined bowling in the second innings, India beat England by 347 runs inside three days in the one-off Test at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.


Also Read: Mitchell Johnson still stands by his views despite Warner smashing 164 vs PAK


“They bowled outstandingly. They showed exactly how to play in these conditions, as you would expect. They just managed to get a little bit of nibble. It was the seam movement this morning when you hit a good area [and] that made it quite tough. That accounted for obviously a few wickets in our top-order,” Knight said during the post-match press conference.


The English captain lavished praise on Vastrakar, who dismissed Sophie Dunkley (15) and Nat Sciver-Brunt for zero  off successive deliveries. “I thought PJ [Vastrakar] in particular was outstanding...the late seam [movement] that she got off the wicket... [It’s a] good lesson to our bowlers about how to bowl in these conditions. Obviously, with the spin, it was quite extreme,” Knight added.

india england test cricket indian womens cricket team navi mumbai

