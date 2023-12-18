High praise for Team India from England skipper Heather Knight

One-off Test losing skipper says Kaur’s team showed them how to win in home conditions

England's Heather Knight on Day Two of the one-off Test against India at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday. Pic/PTI

England women’s team skipper Heather Knight has said that Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian team showcased how to play in home conditions and outclass opponents. Riding on off-spinner Deepti Sharma’s all-round show—nine wickets in the game and 67 runs, and pacer Pooja Vastrakar's (3-23) disciplined bowling in the second innings, India beat England by 347 runs inside three days in the one-off Test at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

“They bowled outstandingly. They showed exactly how to play in these conditions, as you would expect. They just managed to get a little bit of nibble. It was the seam movement this morning when you hit a good area [and] that made it quite tough. That accounted for obviously a few wickets in our top-order,” Knight said during the post-match press conference.

The English captain lavished praise on Vastrakar, who dismissed Sophie Dunkley (15) and Nat Sciver-Brunt for zero off successive deliveries. “I thought PJ [Vastrakar] in particular was outstanding...the late seam [movement] that she got off the wicket... [It’s a] good lesson to our bowlers about how to bowl in these conditions. Obviously, with the spin, it was quite extreme,” Knight added.