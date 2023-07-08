Ambati Rayudu withdraws from Major League Cricket due to personal reasons

Former India middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu pulled out of the inaugural Major League Cricket in the USA due to personal reasons

Ambati Rayudu (Pic: AFP)

Rayudu was signed by CSK's sister franchise Texas Super Kings soon after announcing retirement from the IPL in June.

The development comes at a time when the BCCI is mulling a cooling off period to prevent the trend of "pre-determined" retirement of Indian players.

Active Indian players are barred from playing in overseas leagues but the retired ones are allowed.

"Ambati Rayudu will not be available to participate in the first season of the MLC with Texas Super Kings due to personal reasons," Texas Super Kings said in a statement.

The Major League Cricket will be played in the USA from July 13 to 30. IPL franchisees including KKR, CSK and Mumbai Indians own teams in the competition.

“It’s a fairy tale finish. I couldn’t have asked for more. I’m fortunate to have played in really great sides. I can smile for the rest of my life. All the hard work I’ve done in the last 30 years, I’m happy I got to finish on this note. I would really like to thank my family, my father. Without them this wouldn’t have been possible,” Rayudu was quoted as saying after Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL 2023 final.

















