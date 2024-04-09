Amir, Imad recalled to Pak squad for NZ T20Is

Imad had retired from international cricket in November 2023 but took back his retirement after persuasion from the board and selectors

Mohammad Amir

Having reversed their decisions of retiring from international cricket, fast bowler Mohammad Amir and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim were recalled to the 17-member Pakistan squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting April 18.

The 10-day series will feature three games in Rawalpindi and two games in Lahore. Amir, who was convicted for spot-fixing charges and also briefly did jail time in England, had last played international cricket in 2020 before calling it quits to ply his trade in T20 leagues. Imad had retired from international cricket in November 2023 but took back his retirement after persuasion from the board and selectors.

