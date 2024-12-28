Andhra Cricket Association announces Rs 25 lakh cash award for Nitish Reddy

Cricketing legends lauded Reddy's extraordinary century, with Sunil Gavaskar calling it one of the finest Test knocks in Indian history

Nitish Reddy

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) on Saturday announced a cash award of Rs 25 lakh for young Nitish Reddy, in recognition of his maiden Test century performance, which was critical to India's comeback in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

On the third day of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the 21-year-old Reddy hit an unbeaten 105 to help India reach 358 for nine.

"It is a fortunate day and a happiest moment for the Andhra Cricket Association. We are very happy that a boy from Andhra has been picked for the Test format and international T20 format. As an honour, on behalf of the Andhra Cricket Association, Rs 25 lakh prize money is being given to Nitish Kumar Reddy," (ACA) President Kesineni Sivanath said.



Reddy, a Border-Gavaskar Trophy star, demonstrated his grit once more in the fourth Test, forming a key 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar (50 off 162 balls).

Cricketing legends lauded Reddy's extraordinary century, with Sunil Gavaskar calling it one of the finest Test knocks in Indian history.

The young Andhra batter could have been stranded on 99 when Jasprit Bumrah got dismissed, leaving Reddy with last-man in Mohammed Siraj, who walked into another round of boos and faced three deliveries from home skipper Pat Cummins.

Both Reddy and his father Muthyala's expressions changed with each ball but Siraj survived to allow Reddy savour the moment he must have dreamt a thousand times.

A picture-perfect straight drive off Scott Boland was the moment of the series for India as Reddy balanced his helmet with the bat and took a knee, expressing his gratitude towards the Indian dug-out which gave him a standing ovation.

Reddy's batting was based on a stable core, playing the ball late and only going for the drive when the ball was pitched up. He wasn't defending unnecessarily and 10 fours and a six was a testimony to that.

If the morning was more about Rishabh Pant's inexplicable shot selection, the afternoon session belonged to Reddy, whose attacking game put the pressure right back on Australia.

There were plenty of boundaries and a six off Nathan Lyon but none more gorgeous than the off-drive off Cummins.

Reddy has been by far India's most consistent batter in the series and the maiden Test century couldn't have come at a more opportune time and that too at an iconic venue.

