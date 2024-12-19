Breaking News
Elephanta ferry capsize: How three CISF heroes rescued 35 in minutes
Mumbai: We were misled, say parents of those caught in college admissions scam
Elephanta boat tragedy: Tourists missed the boarding ill-fated boat, then saw it going down right in front of their eyes
Bill to prevent ‘urban naxal’ threat tabled, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says existing laws ineffective
Central Railway has idle AC local train, Western Railway passengers want it to run from Bhayandar
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Anjuman declared champs but Modern English cry foul

Anjuman declared champs, but Modern English cry foul

Updated on: 19 December,2024 06:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Top

The concluding day of the three-day final at Brabourne Stadium saw the match ending in a tie, but moments later, MSSA Cricket Secretary Nadim Memon declared Anjuman as the winners

Anjuman declared champs, but Modern English cry foul

Harris Shield champions Anjuman-I-Islam with chief guest Dilip Vengsarkar (standing 8th from left) yesterday. pic/atul kamble

Listen to this article
Anjuman declared champs, but Modern English cry foul
x
00:00

Modern English High School’s (Chembur) dream run in the MSSA Harris Shield cricket tournament almost culminated with a title triumph before they found themselves at the wrong end of the result against former champions Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English (Fort).


Three-day final ends in tie 


The concluding day of the three-day final at Brabourne Stadium saw the match ending in a tie, but moments later, MSSA Cricket Secretary Nadim Memon declared Anjuman as the winners. “Along with the on-field umpires [Rupesh Khadge and Ravindra Kolape], I spoke to the Mumbai Cricket Association Umpiring Committee and they confirmed that as the match has ended in a tie, Anjuman should be declared winners on the  basis of their first innings lead,” Memon told mid-day.
Modern English however, claim that tournament’s regulations specify that the winner of a tie is decided on the basis of quotient. 


“After speaking to the umpires and understanding the playing rules of the final which states that in case of a tie, the winner should be decided on the basis of quotient, we have decided to lodge a protest with both MSSA and MCA about this decision,” Modern English coach Subramanian Doraiswamy told mid-day.

Close second innings

On the final day, where the second innings of  both teams comprised 40 overs each, Anjuman were bowled out for 203 while Modern English finished on 207-6, exactly making up for their four-run first-innings deficit.

Brief Scores: 
Anjuman-I-Islam Allana 267 all out in 79.1 overs & 203 all out in 38.3 overs (H Khan 57, A Khan 37; V Jobanputra 4-80) v Modern English HS 263-8 in 80 overs & 207-6 in 40 overs (K Saini 53, R Sadake 37, D Birje 37, S Naik 25*, K Gosalia 27*; Yuvan Sharma 4-72). Match tied

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK