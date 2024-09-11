Architect of 1998 Test win at Oval, Sri Lanka interim coach Jayasuriya compares two famous victories

Jayasuriya was in full praise of the remarkable success that the pacers garnered throughout the third Test, which lasted for four days

Sanath Jayasuriya. Pic/AFP

Sri Lanka's interim head coach, Sanath Jayasuriya, compared their two famous Test wins against England at the Oval. While comparing the two victories, the former batting maestro pointed out their recent success came in "tough conditions."

During Sri Lanka's renowned win at The Oval in 1998, Jayasuriya played the architect's role with his 213-run blitzkrieg in the first inning.

He returned to The Oval as Sri Lanka's interim head coach and saw Sri Lanka celebrate their second triumph at the venue. Their 1998 conquest came on a slow and dry surface under a clear sky. The iconic spinner, Muttiah Muralitharan, exploited the conditions and scythed 16 wickets across both innings.

"About 27 years ago, we won here, under Arjuna [Ranatunga]. Murali [Muttiah Muralitharan] got about 16 wickets, I got a double-hundred, and Aravinda [de Silva] got a 150. It's a place we'll never forget - The Oval," Jayasuriya said while reminiscing about the 1998 win, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

In their recent triumph in the third Test, clouds constantly hovered over the stadium, and the green deck turned out to be a pacer's dream. Jayasuriya pinpointed the tough conditions in which the Sri Lankan team battled for a win while crediting the players for their all-around efforts.

"But these guys played in different conditions altogether. It was tough conditions, with the grass, the weather, and everything was cloudy and cold. All credit to these boys. The fielders fielded well, and the batsmen took responsibility in the second inning," Jayasuriya added.

Sri Lanka's pace quartet orchestrated England's downfall in the third Test. Asitha Fernando (three), Milan Rathnayake (four), Vishwa Fernando (five), and Lahiru Kumara (six) shared 18 wickets between them.

Jayasuriya was in full praise of the remarkable success that the pacers garnered throughout the third Test, which lasted for four days.

"It's the first time we went with four fast bowlers, and we went with that because of the conditions here, and all of them went beyond 100 per cent in their efforts. It's a joy to talk about them. Our second-inning bowling was remarkable--they stuck to the plan and got them out in under 35 overs, all out for a little more than 150," Jayasuriya said.

"The attitude Lahiru Kumara brought to the middle is what I expected--I wanted him to show as much of that as possible in the middle. That's how we need to play cricket. He bowled an excellent line and length. Asitha Fernando was outstanding right through the series. Rathnayake was really good as a newcomer--he bowled really well. Vishwa Fernando--the way he bowled in the second innings is what we wanted," he added.

After finishing the third series on a high note, Sri Lanka will host New Zealand for a two-match Test series beginning on September 18.

