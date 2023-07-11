Breaking News
Mahayuti will get more than 200 MLAs and 45 MPs in the upcoming elections'
Maharashtra Congress leaders meet Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi
Mumbai Crime: 50-year-old man held for duping senior citizen on street
Chhagan Bhujbal, Munde receive death threat, 24-year-old caller held from Mahad
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 14 new cases
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Arjun Tendulkar part of South Zone squad for Deodhar Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar part of South Zone squad for Deodhar Trophy

Updated on: 11 July,2023 09:42 PM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

Arjun Tendulkar made it to the South Zone squad led by Mayank Agarwal that will take part in the upcoming Deodhar Trophy inter-zonal 50-over competition

Arjun Tendulkar part of South Zone squad for Deodhar Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar (Pic:AFP)

Listen to this article
Arjun Tendulkar part of South Zone squad for Deodhar Trophy
x
00:00

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun made it to the South Zone squad led by Mayank Agarwal that will take part in the upcoming Deodhar Trophy inter-zonal 50-over competition scheduled in Puducherry from July 24.


The top performers from each of the south zone states have got a look-in with a few like B Sai Sudharsan being kept as standby as they will be playing the Emerging Asia Cup in Colombo from July 13-23.


Tendulkar junior, a left-arm fast medium bowler and a hard-hitting lower-order batter, had made his debut for Mumbai Indians in the last edition of Indian Premier League and has been called up by the BCCI for an Emerging all-rounders' camp in August.


Also Read: BCCI summons 20 youngsters, including Arjun Tendulkar, for NCA camp

He is a part of the South zone pace attack which comprises Karnataka new ball duo of Vidwath Kaverappa and Vyshak Vijaykumar along with V Koushik.

Arjun was Goa team's joint highest wicket-taker with eight scalps from seven games.

Normally in Deodhar Trophy, the premier performer from each state gets a look-in and Arjun being a left-arm seamer brings variety to the attack.

The Squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-captain), N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Rayadu, KB Arun Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, Kaushik V, Mohit Redkar, Sijomon Joseph, Arjun Tendulkar, Sai Kishore. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

arjun tendulkar cricket news sports sports news Indian Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK