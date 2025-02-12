Breaking News
Arjuna Ranatunga in mood for a reel deal

Updated on: 12 February,2025 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

Arjuna Ranatunga. Pic/AFP

This may not qualify as a Coming Soon item, but Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga has come up with plans for his life story to be told on the big screen.


Ranatunga, 61, was in Mumbai recently to hold discussions with a producer and director for his biopic. “At first, I tried penning down my autobiography, but then, it was decided to go in for a biopic. My story would be the same, but a biopic would have  bigger reach. My well wishers convinced me to go for a biopic which would have a worldwide audience,” he said.


Initially, he wanted it to be called ‘1996’ which would reflect the year of Sri Lankan cricket’s finest hour (the World Cup win at Lahore), but his well wishers felt ‘Arjuna’ will be a better title. “Again, I had to agree. Many of the current generation are not aware of our [World Cup] victory in 1996. but they know who I am,” said Ranatunga.

Meanwhile, Ranatunga, who is now an unrecognisable slimmer version of his former self, is in no mood to stay put in Sri Lanka. He aims to set up cricket academies in America and Canada. “There are huge amount of Sri Lankans staying abroad. They have been contacting us to start academies over there. I convinced myself and so we will be starting work on this in two months’ time,” said Ranatunga.

