Vidarbha to face Mumbai in semis after 198-run win over Tamil Nadu

Vidarbha’s Yash Rathod celebrates his century against Tamil Nadu yesterday. Pic/PTI

Riding on seamer Nachiket Bhute’s three-wicket haul and Yash Rathod’s neatly-crafted century, Vidarbha made a grand entry into the Ranji Trophy semifinal, defeating Tamil Nadu by 198 runs on Day Four here on Tuesday.

Vidarbha will take on defending champions Mumbai in the last-four clash on February 17 in a re-match of last season’s final.

Bhute returned excellent figures of 3-19 in his 10 overs after middle-order batter Rathod had smashed a watchful 213-ball 112.

Set a target of 401, Tamil Nadu found themselves in dire straits after being reduced to 45 for five on the penultimate day. TN’s batting folded up for 202 in 61.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (3-40) taking the last three wickets.

Gujarat crush Saurashtra

Meanwhile, Pacers Priyajit Jadeja (4-32) and Arzan Nagwaswalla (3-54) shared seven wickets among them as Gujarat pummelled Saurashtra by an innings and 98 runs to enter the Ranji Trophy semi-finals.

The Saurashtra batting malfunctioned again in the match as they were bundled out for 197 in their second innings, far away from the mark of 295 required to make Gujarat bat again.

J&K in strong position

Skipper Paras Dogra led by example with a fine century and helped Jammu and Kashmir set Kerala a stiff target of 399 on the fourth day of their quarter-final.

After Dogra made 132 to power J&K to 399 for nine in their second innings, Kerala reached 100 for two at stumps with Akshay Chandran and captain Sachin Baby batting on 32 and 19.

