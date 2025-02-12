After sloppy start to their first innings, Mumbai bounce back strongly with all-round effort to win quarter-final clash against Haryana by 152 runs; skipper Rahane slams resilient century, pacer Dias claims maiden fifer

Mumbai’s Shams Mulani (left), Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane and Royston Dias (right) after their win over Haryana in Kolkata yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Ranji Trophy: Mumbai dominates Haryana, seals semi-final berth x 00:00

Defending champions Mumbai completed a remarkable turnaround at the Eden Gardens to storm into the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy on Tuesday. The 152-run victory in fading light on Day Four relegated Haryana's fine performance on the opening day of this quarter-final to a mere footnote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having stopped the opposition 14 runs short of their total of 315 on Monday, Mumbai had built on the advantage provided by that crucial first innings lead.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, resuming at an overnight 88, continued to create a template of poise and patience for his teammates on Tuesday. Quietly reaching his first Ranji century this season — his 41st in first-class cricket — he fell trying to force Anuj Thakral off the backfoot. His 108 came off 180 deliveries with 13 boundaries.

Mumbai were 314-5 and still had a good grip on the match with a lead of 328. However, the next four wickets fell with the addition of just 25 runs. Haryana were left a target of 354 on a wearing wicket, but with adequate time to get them.

Also Read: "I don’t know what the future holds but cricket is still so alive in me": Ajinkya Rahane

Shardul claims three more

Shardul Thakur, who had scripted the first innings comeback with a six-wicket haul, picked up three more in the second innings on Tuesday to deal another blow after Haryana raised hopes by dismissing the 24-time champions for 339.

With left-arm pacer Royston Dias claiming his first fifer in first-class cricket, Haryana managed just 201. "I just kept it simple, angling the ball away," Dias said, even as he praised his teammates for the fight they showed over the four days. They had come upon the opportunity to give Mumbai a run for their money but belief seemed to have deserted the batsmen early as they threw away the wickets after skipper Ankit Kumar, centurion in the first innings, fell early.

The manner in which Ankit's opening partner Lakshya Dalal (64 off 130) and No. 7 Sumit Kumar (62 of 96) fell, playing the big shots, was a statement in itself.

Brief scores

Mumbai 315 & 339 all out (A Rahane 108, S Yadav 70, S Dube 48, S Lad 43; A Thakral 4-70, A Kamboj 2-57, S Kumar 2-65, J Yadav 2-69) beat Haryana 301 & 201 all out (L Dalal 64, S Kumar 62; R Dias 5-39, S Thakur 3-26, T Kotian 2-15) by 152 runs