Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane is all smiles after his century yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article "I don’t know what the future holds but cricket is still so alive in me": Ajinkya Rahane x 00:00

Please stay to this match,” Ajinkya Rahane requested after yet another question on international cricket, making clear his immediate priorities after Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarter-final victory over Haryana at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Mumbai skipper, who had among other things, led Team India to a sensational come-from-behind victory in Australia in 2021, did go to remind that “there is still a great deal of hunger left in me” when the question of an international return came up. “Test cricket stills holds a big place in my mind, but I don’t think too much about it,” he added.

Rahane scored his first century of this Ranji season but wickets fell quickly after that. Was he concerned that opponents Haryana, set a target of 353 with adequate time left in the five-day encounter, could make a match of it? “Not really. We knew anything over 300 would be difficult to chase in the fourth innings,” he reminded. “The wicket, on which a match had already been played, had started deteriorating,” the skipper pointed out.

He was not willing to take any credit for the victory, not for his batting and catching, nor for his captaincy. “It’s a team effort; everyone contributed and I am just happy that we’re in that space before the semi-finals,” Rahane said.

Despite some batsmen losing their wickets to aggressive shots which were uncalled for, Rahane refrained from admonishing them. “Both teams have bowled well and each player will have realised where he can improve. I don’t want to stop anyone from playing their game. My job is to back the players thus,” he said.

“I am happy with my batting and my job is to contribute. Domestic cricket has given me everything. I still have that love for the game. I don’t know what the future holds but cricket is still so alive in me. My focus has always been on the team, and I want to develop this team that way. Everyone’s focus is on the team; there’s no one bigger than the team,” he gushed.

“Performances can go up or down, but my strength is my attitude and passion. Right now, it’s all about giving my best for Mumbai and grow every day,” the veteran added.

For extending his career, Rahane put fitness as the main priority. “When you have the experience of many years, your game doesn’t change in terms of skill. So, it’s more about keeping your fitness right. So, I have been focusing a lot on fitness.”