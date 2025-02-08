42-time Ranji champions face tough knockout test as unbeaten Haryana look to halt Rahane & Co’s title defence in Kolkata

Ajinkya Rahane in Kolkata yesterday. Pic/Rahane’s Instagram; (right) Suryakumar Yadav during Mumbai’s practice session at Eden Gardens yesterday. His comeback will boost team’s batting line-up. Pic/PTI

If the loss to Jammu & Kashmir at home less than a fortnight ago had shaken Mumbai, they will be hoping it has stirred them as well. As another Ranji Trophy season enters its business end, there is no room for further slip-ups. While the defending champions thrashed Meghalaya in a must-win match to pip Baroda to the quarter-finals, Haryana — their opponents in the five-day joust beginning here on Saturday — is a different kettle of fish.

No home advantage

Unbeaten Haryana will be disappointed at losing home advantage — a privilege they earned by topping their group — after the BCCI, in a late and unexplained decision, moved the match from Lahli to Eden Gardens. But, then, conditions here are expected to lend themselves nicely to their strengths. The carry and bounce in the wicket should suit their potent pace attack led by Anshul Kamboj, who has not only been among the wickets but also created a flutter when he picked up all 10 in an innings against Kerala at Lahli.

“We were actually looking forward to taking them on at the lively seaming track at Lahli,” said Mumbai Cricket Association’s bowling consultant Dhawal Kulkarni on Friday, reminding that Mumbai have the bowlers to deliver in such conditions.

Team India medium-pacer Shardul Thakur, who will lead the new-ball pack, has another experienced hand in Mohit Avasthi with young Sylvester D’Souza adding an extra bite. In addition to picking up wickets, Shardul has been flaunting his batting skills down the order, even scoring a century in that demoralising loss to J&K.

As always during India’s international engagements, Mumbai have their ‘missing men’. The absence of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer is a boon to Haryana’s bowlers, but skipper Ajinkya Rahane will heave a sigh of relief to have Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dude back from national duty. Dube, in ominous form with the bat, also strengthens the bowling with his medium pace, while the experienced Suryakumar, India’s T20 skipper, has a chance to regain form and contribute to Mumbai’s cause. While Mumbai have skipper Rahane too manning the middle-order, all eyes will be on Ayush Mhatre as the opener, not quite 18 yet, sets out to tame Kamboj & Co first up.

Key bowlers missing

Over the next five days, poise and patience too will play a big role, and Haryana could have done with some experienced hands on board. Pacer Harshal Patel and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal would have added variety and venom to the attack that also has veteran off-spinner Jayant Yadav, but the two have been missing after the first few games.