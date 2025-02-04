Suryakumar, Dube in Mumbai squad for Ranji quarter-final against Haryana

Suryakumar recently recorded scores of 0, 14, 12, 0, and 2 in India’s 4-1 T20I series win over England

In a big boost for defending champions Mumbai, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube have been included in Mumbai’s squad for their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Haryana, starting on February 8 in Lahli.

Suryakumar recently recorded scores of 0, 14, 12, 0, and 2 in India’s 4-1 T20I series win over England. With India not having much commitments in the shortest format, Suryakumar played one Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai.

On the other hand, Dube turned out for Mumbai in their league stage defeat to eventual Group A table-toppers Jammu & Kashmir, where he picked a pair with the bat.

