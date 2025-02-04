Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Suryakumar Dube in Mumbai squad for Ranji quarter final against Haryana

Suryakumar, Dube in Mumbai squad for Ranji quarter-final against Haryana

Updated on: 04 February,2025 08:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Suryakumar recently recorded scores of 0, 14, 12, 0, and 2 in India’s 4-1 T20I series win over England

Suryakumar, Dube in Mumbai squad for Ranji quarter-final against Haryana

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar, Dube in Mumbai squad for Ranji quarter-final against Haryana
In a big boost for defending champions Mumbai, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube have been included in Mumbai’s squad for their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Haryana, starting on February 8 in Lahli.


Suryakumar recently recorded scores of 0, 14, 12, 0, and 2 in India’s 4-1 T20I series win over England. With India not having much commitments in the shortest format, Suryakumar played one Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai.


On the other hand, Dube turned out for Mumbai in their league stage defeat to eventual Group A table-toppers Jammu & Kashmir, where he picked a pair with the bat.


t20 international Suryakumar Yadav Shivam Dube mumbai ranji team ranji trophy sports news cricket news

