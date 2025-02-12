Breaking News
Maharashtra cabinet approves amendments to SDMA
39-year-old security personnel succumbs to injuries in Naxal encounter
NCW summons Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina and others
Kumbh Mela: Rlys to run Special Trains on Hubbali-Varanasi, Bidar-Danapur routes
Man involved in 50 cases of house-breaking, theft held in Thane
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Indian dugout to expect stunning knock from Virat Kohlis willow

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Indian dugout to expect stunning knock from Virat Kohli's willow

Updated on: 12 February,2025 07:14 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Top

Kohli’s form in focus as India eye ODI clean sweep over England in their last outing ahead of Champions Trophy

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Indian dugout to expect stunning knock from Virat Kohli's willow

India’s Virat Kohli during the second ODI v England in Cuttack on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Indian dugout to expect stunning knock from Virat Kohli's willow
x
00:00

A big knock from Virat Kohli’s currently silent bat along with a series cleansweep over England will be on Team India’s wish-list when the two teams square off in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday, marking the end of their Champions Trophy build-up.


While India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead with identical four-wicket wins in each of the first two ODIs, Rohit Sharma’s men will be extra motivated to get a win here at the Narendra Modi Stadium where they had suffered a crushing ODI World Cup final loss in 2023.


Rohit’s form, a big boost


Needless to say, having their batting mainstay Kohli among runs and a win would be perfect culmination to the home side’s Champions Trophy preparations. The eight-team competition gets underway from February 19 in Karachi with India starting against Bangladesh the next day in Dubai as per a hybrid model of hosting.

Also Read: "You might not require Yashasvi": Aakash Chopra ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025

The team has already got a shot in the arm by Rohit’s return to form. His 90-ball 119 in the second ODI was a source of relief to both the side and to him after a prolonged run of poor scores.

Kohli hasn’t looked completely out of touch but hasn’t stayed at the crease for long enough to give himself a chance for a big knock either.

If he manages to click, Kohli is in with a chance create another record. He is 89 runs short of becoming only the third batter in history to score 14,000 runs in the format which arguably has been the run-machine’s favourite.

Eyes on Bumrah’s fitness

Pacer Mohammed Shami’s successful comeback has certainly been assuring given that the Indian team management will spend an anxious day on Tuesday awaiting news on their premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, whose availability for the Champions Trophy is still under doubt.

As per the original time-line, Bumrah was slated for a comeback in the Ahmedabad ODI, but the ace pacer is currently toiling at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore under the watchful eyes of specialists aiming to make the final squad that is set to be unveiled on Wednesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli rohit sharma India vs England Champions Trophy 2025 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK