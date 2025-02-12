Kohli’s form in focus as India eye ODI clean sweep over England in their last outing ahead of Champions Trophy

India’s Virat Kohli during the second ODI v England in Cuttack on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Indian dugout to expect stunning knock from Virat Kohli's willow x 00:00

A big knock from Virat Kohli’s currently silent bat along with a series cleansweep over England will be on Team India’s wish-list when the two teams square off in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday, marking the end of their Champions Trophy build-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

While India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead with identical four-wicket wins in each of the first two ODIs, Rohit Sharma’s men will be extra motivated to get a win here at the Narendra Modi Stadium where they had suffered a crushing ODI World Cup final loss in 2023.

Rohit’s form, a big boost

Needless to say, having their batting mainstay Kohli among runs and a win would be perfect culmination to the home side’s Champions Trophy preparations. The eight-team competition gets underway from February 19 in Karachi with India starting against Bangladesh the next day in Dubai as per a hybrid model of hosting.

Also Read: "You might not require Yashasvi": Aakash Chopra ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025

The team has already got a shot in the arm by Rohit’s return to form. His 90-ball 119 in the second ODI was a source of relief to both the side and to him after a prolonged run of poor scores.

Kohli hasn’t looked completely out of touch but hasn’t stayed at the crease for long enough to give himself a chance for a big knock either.

If he manages to click, Kohli is in with a chance create another record. He is 89 runs short of becoming only the third batter in history to score 14,000 runs in the format which arguably has been the run-machine’s favourite.

Eyes on Bumrah’s fitness

Pacer Mohammed Shami’s successful comeback has certainly been assuring given that the Indian team management will spend an anxious day on Tuesday awaiting news on their premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, whose availability for the Champions Trophy is still under doubt.

As per the original time-line, Bumrah was slated for a comeback in the Ahmedabad ODI, but the ace pacer is currently toiling at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore under the watchful eyes of specialists aiming to make the final squad that is set to be unveiled on Wednesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever