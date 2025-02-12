Breaking News
"You might not require Yashasvi": Aakash Chopra ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025

Updated on: 12 February,2025 07:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Virat Kohli will eventually return to form. Even if he doesn’t, god forbid, India are not going to drop him,” Chopra added

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has cast doubt on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s inclusion in India’s final 15-man squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, suggesting that the young opener may no longer fit into the team’s plans. Chopra believes that with India’s batting order settling down, Jaiswal might not be needed, and Mohammed Siraj could instead be drafted in as a replacement, if Jasprit Bumrah fails to recover.


Also Read: "Kohli is world's best player regardless of form": Chris Gayle


“Shreyas Iyer is at No. 4. At No. 5, whether it’s KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant or Axar Patel, the slot is settled. One of the two — Rahul and Pant — will have to be left out. And then you have an extra batter. You might not require Yashasvi. That’s a possibility,” Chopra said, speaking on his YouTube show. 


“The batting order is looking set. Rohit Sharma has started scoring runs. Shubman Gill is our vice-captain, and he is in good form. Virat Kohli will eventually return to form. Even if he doesn’t, god forbid, India are not going to drop him,” Chopra added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal virat kohli Champions Trophy 2025 cricket news

