IPL 2023: Arshdeep, Rajapaksa light up Mohali as Punjab Kings defeat KKR in rain-hit encounter

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh claims three crucial wickets as Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in rain-hit encounter at Mohali

Arshdeep Singh celebrates after dismissing a KKR batsman at Mohali on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Punjab Kings’ costliest recruit Sam Curran dismissed the dangerous Andre Russell at the nick of time to ensure a seven-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders via Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-hit afternoon encounter of Indian Premier League, here on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 192, KKR were left stranded at 146-7 after 16 overs when heavy downpour put spanner on their hardwork. The DLS par score at that time was 153.

Key wickets

Had KKR not lost Russell (35 off 19 balls), who was looking to walk away with the game and then Venkatesh Iyer to Arshdeep Singh in the next over, the par score would have been lower before heavens opened up.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa en route his 50 on Saturday. Pic/AFP

The two wickets in the 15th and 16th over proved to be decisive as KKR needed 46 off 24 balls at that stage with Shardul Thakur (8 not out) and Sunil Narine (7 not out) were at the crease.

Kolkata needed 62 from 32 balls when Curran dismissed an on-song Russell and Arshdeep removed the Impact Substitute Iyer (34) which proved to be a turning point. Russell was holed at deep mid-wicket and Iyer was snapped at point.

The burly West Indian Russell had ignited KKR’s hopes of a turnaround with three fours and two sixes, while Iyer made the first real impact with his 28 ball knock that had three fours and a six.

Also Read: IPL 2023: KKR's SWOT Analysis - Strengths, Weakness & Match-winners Of The Squad

KKR had a poor start as they were reduced to 29-3 inside the first five overs, but a 46-run stand for the fourth wicket between Iyer and skipper Nitish Rana (24) brought them back in contest. Then a 50-run partnership between Iyer and Russell put them on course for a possible chase.

But KKR just did not have enough firepower in them on the day and Arshdeep’s brilliant figures of 3-19 in 3 overs was a game-changer for the Red Devils.

An eventful over

Arshdeep bowled an eventful second over, striking on the first ball to have Mandeep Singh (2) caught at deep mid-wicket by Curran. After Anukul Roy hit him for a four, the India pacer had the left-handed batter caught at short mid-wicket.

Earlier in the first half, Bhanuka Rajapaksa slammed a quickfire 50 to guide Punjab Kings to a challenging 191 for five against Kolkata Knight Riders. Rajapaksa added 86 runs for the second wicket with captain Shikhar Dhawan (40) to lay a strong platform, with Sam Curran (26 not out) providing late flurry on a batting friendly wicket.

Punjab dominated the first half of the innings with aggressive batting and looked primed to cross 200, but KKR managed to pull things back in control with regular wickets after a sturdy 86-run association between Rajapaksa and Dhawan.

The left-handed Sri Lankan Rajapaksa made the most of wrong lines bowled to him, racing to the first half-century for PBKS this season.

Brief scores

PBKS 191-5 in 20 overs (B Rajapaksa 50, S Dhawan 40; T Southee 2-54) beat KKR 146-7 in 16 overs (A Russell 35, V Iyer 34; A Singh 3-19) by seven runs (DLS method)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever