Updated on: 29 December,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Top

Earlier, Mumbai struggled against Arshdeep (5-38) while posting a below par 248 all out in 48.5 overs

Arshdeep, Prabhsimran shine as Punjab beat Mumbai by eight wickets

Arshdeep Singh. Pic/AP, PTI

India pacer Arshdeep Singh grabbed five wickets and opener Prabhsimran Singh smashed a marauding unbeaten 150 as Punjab defeated Mumbai by eight wickets in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C match here on Saturday.


Prabhsimran made 150 off just 101 balls (14x4, 10x6) and along with Abhishek Sharma (66, 54b, 4x4, 5x6) added 150 runs in 21.5 overs for the opening wicket as Punjab chased down 249 in just 29 overs. Earlier, Mumbai struggled against Arshdeep (5-38) while posting a below par 248 all out in 48.5 overs.


At one stage, Mumbai were reeling at 28 for five, which later became 112 for seven. But some late order rescue work by Atharva Ankolekar (66, 84b, 2x4, 3x6) and Shardul Thakur (43, 45b, 4x4, 1x6) helped Mumbai reach a respectable total.


vijay hazare trophy cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

