Arjun Tendulkar reaches major career milestone in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar (Pic: X)

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, reached a significant milestone in white-ball cricket during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Playing for Goa, Arjun completed his 50th wicket in the format. Although he went wicketless in his second match against Haryana, he achieved the milestone during the game against Odisha, where he claimed three crucial wickets.

The left-arm pacer, who was bought by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 auction, now boasts 51 wickets across 41 white-ball matches, consisting of 24 wickets in List A and 27 wickets in T20 cricket.

Arjun, who initially began his T20 career with Mumbai, later made the move to Goa, where he continues to impress with his performances.

Meanwhile, India’s pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are both eyeing their own milestones in the upcoming fourth Test against Australia, set to begin on Thursday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With the series tied at 1-1, the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test will be a crucial encounter, as both teams aim to secure a vital series lead and bolster their chances for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final.

Bumrah is just six wickets away from claiming his 200th Test scalp, which would make him only the 12th Indian bowler to achieve this feat. Currently, in 43 Tests, Bumrah has taken 194 wickets at an impressive average of 19.52, with his best bowling figures standing at 6/27 and 12 five-wicket hauls. He has been the standout bowler in this series, with 21 wickets from three matches at an extraordinary average of 10.90, including best figures of 6/76 and two five-wicket hauls.

Against Australia, Bumrah has been especially effective, taking 53 wickets in 10 Tests at an average of 17.15, with best figures of 6/33 and three five-wicket hauls to his name.

Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, is closing in on 600 international wickets, with just seven wickets to go. If he reaches this milestone, he will become only the fifth Indian bowler to do so. In his 349 international appearances, Jadeja has taken 593 wickets at an average of 29.04, including 17 five-wicket hauls, with his best figures of 7/42. While he has yet to take a wicket in this series against Australia, Jadeja has an outstanding record against them. In 18 Tests, he has claimed 89 wickets at an average of 20.35, with best figures of 7/42 and five five-wicket hauls, including a 10-wicket match haul.

(With ANI inputs)