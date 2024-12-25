Greg Chappell lauds Head’s fearless approach vs Bumrah

In his column for The Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell highlighted Head’s ability to not just survive against Bumrah but also counter-attack, disrupting the rhythm of one of the world’s most formidable bowlers.

Travis Head and Jasprit Bumrah

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell has heaped praise on Travis Head for his audacious and effective approach against India’s pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

In his column for The Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell highlighted Head’s ability to not just survive against Bumrah but also counter-attack, disrupting the rhythm of one of the world’s most formidable bowlers.

Chappell emphasised Head’s fearless intent and proactive mindset in his approach to tackling Bumrah. “Head’s performances against Bumrah in this series exemplify his fearless approach,” Chappell wrote.

“While most batsmen struggle to survive Bumrah’s unorthodox action, sharp pace, and relentless accuracy,

Head has treated him like any other bowler. By playing with intent and looking to score off Bumrah, Head has not only nullified his threat but disrupted his rhythm.”

