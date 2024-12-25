Breaking News
Greg Chappell lauds Head's fearless approach vs Bumrah

Greg Chappell lauds Head’s fearless approach vs Bumrah

Updated on: 25 December,2024 06:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

In his column for The Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell highlighted Head’s ability to not just survive against Bumrah but also counter-attack, disrupting the rhythm of one of the world’s most formidable bowlers. 

Travis Head and Jasprit Bumrah

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell has heaped praise on Travis Head for his audacious and effective approach against India’s pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.  


In his column for The Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell highlighted Head’s ability to not just survive against Bumrah but also counter-attack, disrupting the rhythm of one of the world’s most formidable bowlers. 


Chappell emphasised Head’s fearless intent and proactive mindset in his approach to tackling Bumrah. “Head’s performances against Bumrah in this series exemplify his fearless approach,” Chappell wrote.


“While most batsmen struggle to survive Bumrah’s unorthodox action, sharp pace, and relentless accuracy, 

Head has treated him like any other bowler. By playing with intent and looking to score off Bumrah, Head has not only nullified his threat but disrupted his rhythm.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

