Bumrah has picked an impressive 21 wickets, while averaging 10.9, making him the leading wicket-taker overall in the five-match series against Australia

Jasprit Bumrah and Sean Abbott

Listen to this article "He’s one of the greatest we’ve seen": Abbott on Jasprit Bumrah x 00:00

Australia fast bowler Sean Abbott was effusive in his praise for Jasprit Bumrah, saying that the current generation is seeing a master at work, adding that his unusual bowling action being never tinkered is a big blessing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Sam Konstas trains with Bangladeshi coach

Bumrah has picked an impressive 21 wickets, while averaging 10.9, making him the leading wicket-taker overall in the five-match series against Australia. “He has any delivery on tap, the accuracy, the pace. He just ticks all the boxes, session after session. There’s not been one time when he’s bowled in this series where he hasn’t been putting pressure on the Australian batsmen. I take my hat off to him, it’s been unreal. We’re seeing a master at work.

“Maybe it was a good thing he never had it coached out of him. He just remained Jasprit Bumrah for his whole life so far and his whole career. We all get to witness [his bowling]... he’s one of the greatest we’ve seen. At this level you want to take on the best at their best. I’m pretty glad he didn’t change, because we get to experience something different,” said Abbott.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever