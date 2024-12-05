Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ash Jadeja will play a huge role in rest of the series Rohit

‘Ash, Jadeja will play a huge role in rest of the series’: Rohit

Updated on: 06 December,2024 06:38 AM IST  |  Adelaide
PTI |

Top

Coming off a 0-3 hammering to New Zealand at home, India took an audacious call to leave out Ashwin and Jadeja while handing Test debuts to Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy

‘Ash, Jadeja will play a huge role in rest of the series’: Rohit

Ravichandran Ashwin (left) and Ravindra Jadeja. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
‘Ash, Jadeja will play a huge role in rest of the series’: Rohit
x
00:00

India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday endorsed the exclusion of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin from the first Test against Australia at Perth, saying it was the “right thing to do” but backed the two veterans to play a “huge role” in the rest of the series.


Coming off a 0-3 hammering to New Zealand at home, India took an audacious call to leave out Ashwin and Jadeja while handing Test debuts to Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy.


Rohit told the media on the eve of the second Test here, “Unfortunately, I was not there to bring this news to them that they are not playing the first game. It’s always hard to leave [out] experienced players like Jadeja and Ashwin, it’s never easy.


Also Read: India seek to end Australia’s day-night win streak

“But the decision was made [on the basis of] whatever was best for the team at that particular time and whatever the management felt at that particular time is the right thing to do, we did that.”

Rohit reckoned Ashwin and Jadeja, who have 855 Test wickets between them, would play a huge role in the remainder of the five-match series as India look to keep alive their hopes of making a third appearance in the World Test Championship final next year.

“That is what, throughout the series, we will look to do — whatever we feel at that particular time is the right thing to do. We will try and do that. But I certainly see them playing a huge role in the rest of the series,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 rohit sharma ravichandran ashwin ravindra jadeja India vs Australia adelaide oval test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK