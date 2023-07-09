Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: England defeat Australia by 3 wickets to keep Ashes hopes alive

Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: England beat Australia by three wickets on Day 4 of a thrilling Test at Headingley to keep the five-match Ashes series and their hopes of winning alive

England's Harry Brook (Pic: AFP)

England beat Australia by three wickets on Day four of a thrilling Ashes 2023 third Test at Headingley to keep the five-match series and their hopes of winning alive.

The hosts, depending on the inspiring Ben Stokes after Joe Root was dismissed, faced a setback when Ben Stokes was caught at 13(15) by Alex Carey on Mitchell Starc’s ball.

Harry Brook and Chris Woakes shared a crucial partnership of 59 that took England to the brink of victory before Brook fell for 75 to Mitchell Starc (5-78).

The recalled duo of Woakes (32 not out) and Mark Wood (16 not out) then saw England home with more than a day to spare to cut Australia's series lead to 2-1.

The series continues with the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting on July 19, with Australia now having two games to seal their first Ashes campaign triumph in England in 22 years.

England are bidding to become just the second team to win a Test series from 2-0 down after the 1936/37 Australia side, inspired by batting great Don Bradman, that recovered from that deficit to win the Ashes 3-2.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st Innings 263 (M Marsh 118; M Wood 5-34, C Woakes 3-73)

England 1st Innings 237 (B Stokes 80; P Cummins 6-91)

Australia 2nd Innings 224 (T Head 77; S Broad 3-45, C Woakes 3-68)

England 2nd Innings 254-7 (H Brook 75; M Starc 5-78)

Result: England won by three wickets

Series: Australia lead five-match series 2-1

