Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: At the time of going to press, Australia were 147-6 in their second innings, a lead of 173 runs, as they looked to go 3-0 up in the five-match series

Crowds cheer as rain covers come off for a second time after a delayed start on day three of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: Rain frustrates England and Australia on Day Three x 00:00

England’s quest for Australia wickets in the third Ashes Test at Headingley resumed on Saturday after rain had kept the players off the field for most of the

third day. Following an umpires’ inspection, the game eventually restarted at 15:45 GMT only for a fresh shower to halt play again after just one over from Chris Woakes yielded two runs. But minutes later the match got going again, with the Test on knife edge.

At the time of going to press, Australia were 147-6 in their second innings, a lead of 173 runs, as they looked to go 3-0 up in the five-match series and secure a first Ashes campaign triumph in England since 2001.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: Marsh century powers Australia to 263 in first innings

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever