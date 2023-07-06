Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: Marsh century powers Australia to 263 in first innings

Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh took advantage of England's sloppy catching to smash a brutal century and change the game on the first day

Mitchell Marsh (Pic: AFP)

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh took advantage of England's sloppy catching to smash a brutal century and change the game on the first day of the Ashes 2023 third Test match at Headingley on Thursday.

The home side started the must-win match on an optimistic note and was well on top when Marsh, making his first appearance in almost four years as an injury replacement, nicked Chris Woakes to slip with just 12 to his name.

Had Joe Root taken the regulation chance just after lunch, Australia would have been in trouble on 98-5, but Marsh made him pay in full as he powered them to 240-4 before tea.

Marsh batted with unfettered aggression after his reprieve, hitting 17 fours and four sixes as he racked up 118 at exactly a run a ball.

England finally heaved a sigh of relief in the last over before the break with Woakes getting Marsh when an inside edge looped to Zak Crawley via the thigh pad. But significant damage had already been done.

England dictated terms in the first session with Mark Wood turning in an electrifying burst of breakneck speed to whip up the Leeds crowd and Stuart Broad striking twice, but ultimately their hands let them down.

As well as Root reprieving Marsh, two chances slipped through the grasp of wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

The first was a tricky take off Steve Smith but the second should have been a simple catch off Travis Head, who had 9 and went on to reach 39 not out.

The visitors ended their first innings on Day 1 at 263.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings 263 in 60.4 over (M Marsh 118, T Head 39, S Steve 22; M Wood 5-34, C Woakes 3-73, S Broad 2-58)

(With AP inputs)