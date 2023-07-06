Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: England choose to bowl first, Australia make changes in squad

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field at Headingley on Thursday in a must-win third Ashes Test for the hosts

Players warm up ahead of play on day one of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley cricket ground (Pic: AFP)

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field at Headingley on Thursday in a must-win third Ashes 2023 Test for the hosts. Australia is currently leading 2-0 with three matches left to play.

Both the teams made a few changes to their squads for the third Test match.

Australia had been forced into a change after off-spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a tour-ending calf injury in their 43-run win in the second Test at Lord's, with Todd Murphy taking his place.

Mitchell Marsh came in for Cameron Green after his fellow all-rounder suffered a hamstring strain following the second Test, with paceman Scott Boland replacing fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who is being rested after playing consecutive Tests.

Australia star batsman Steve Smith, fresh from a hundred at Lord's, will make his 100th Test appearance.

Stokes's stunning 155 almost saw England to a remarkable win at Lord's in a match where the stumping of team-mate Jonny Bairstow overshadowed a fine Australian victory.

Bairstow was given out when he thought the ball was dead. The incident provoked a furious row involving spectators and players.

England had already named their side on Wednesday, also making three changes. They omitted all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson, with express quick Mark Wood, seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes and spinner Moeen Ali recalled.

Anderson's 688 wickets are the most by any fast bowler in Test history, but the 40-year-old swing specialist has struggled in this series, with just three wickets at more than 75 apiece.

Moeen, fit again following a finger injury, replaces Ollie Pope after the vice-captain was ruled out of the rest of the season due to dislocating his shoulder at Lord's. Harry Brook has been promoted up the order to take Pope's place at No 3.

Australia are just one win away from their first Ashes series victory in England in 22 years. England are bidding to become just the second team in Test history to win a series from 2-0 down following the 1936/37 team Australia side, inspired by batting legend Don Bradman, that recovered to win an Ashes 3-2.

Teams

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Ben Stokes (capt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Todd Murphy

