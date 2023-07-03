Breaking News
Ashes 2023: Aussies abused after Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal

Updated on: 03 July,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

There was confusion in the middle, Bairstow seemingly believing the ball was dead at the end of the over, but Australia were happy to proceed with a deeply divisive appeal

Jonny Bairstow after being dismissed for 10 yesterday

Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal in the second Ashes Test sent the Lord’s crowd into an unprecedented rage as Australian players were abused by spectators in the famous Pavilion Long Room.


Bairstow was given out when Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps after the England batsman walked out of his crease after ducking under a Cameron Green bouncer. There was confusion in the middle, Bairstow seemingly believing the ball was dead at the end of the over, but Australia were happy to proceed with a deeply divisive appeal. 


Also Read: Ashes 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin backs Alex Carey after Bairstow run-out controversy


The umpires sent the decision upstairs for review by TV umpire Marais Erasmus, who had no option but to confirm Bairstow’s stumping dismissal. Bairstow was livid and the usually sedate Lord’s crowd responded by chanting “Same old Aussies always cheating” while booing rang around the famous old arena for several minutes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

