Jonny Bairstow to miss entire IPL as England want him fit for Ashes

Bairstow

Wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow could miss the entire upcoming IPL 2023 as England want him to take the gloves for his county side Yorkshire when he makes his return to first-class cricket, ahead of the Ashes starting from June 16.

“When it became clear that he would not be fully fit for the start of Punjab Kings’ season on April 1, the franchise decided he would miss the campaign. A formal announcement is expected in the coming days,” a report in The Telegraph said.

Bairstow had an not-so-great IPL 2022 season with Punjab, making only 253 runs from 11 innings, averaging just 23 at a strike rate of 144.57. Last year on September 2, he broke his left leg, suffered multiple fractures in left fibula and dislocated his ankle in a freak accident on a golf course.

