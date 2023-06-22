Breaking News
Ashes 2023: Australia and England fined, docked points for over-rates

Updated on: 22 June,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Sydney
AFP |

Cricket’s governing body said both teams had also been docked two World Test Championship points apiece for slow play

Australia’s Pat Cummins and England’s Ben Stokes look on after Australia’s first Ashes Test triumph in Birmingham on Tuesday

The International Cricket Council fined Australia and England 50 per cent of their match fees on Wednesday for slow over-rates during an otherwise thrilling Ashes opener at Edgbaston. 


Cricket’s governing body said both teams had also been docked two World Test Championship points apiece for slow play. “Captains Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings,” the ICC said in a statement.  England’s dramatic two-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test provided a blockbuster start to the latest edition of cricket’s greatest rivalry. An unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 55 between Australia captain Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon on Tuesday’s final day proved decisive, as the tourists chased down a target of 281. This was just England’s third defeat in 14 Tests since captain Stokes joined forces with coach Brendon McCullum last year. The second Ashes Test will be played at Lords from June 28. 


Also Read: Troubles mounting for England to add to pain of humiliating loss in Ashes opener


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

